Saad Rafique meets CM Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was heading towards its lost destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, adding that CPEC was game changer in the region and the project had opened up new avenues of economic and trade development. He said friends of Pakistan were happy with the CPEC while enemies were upset with this mega project and no plot against the CEPC would be allowed to succeed.

He said all development projects of the Pakistan Muslim League-N government were masterpiece of transparency, speed and quality. He said national resources of worth billions of rupees had been saved by ensuring transparency in all development projects and even opponents couldn’t point the finger at the transparency of the development projects launched by the PML-N government.

The Chief Minister said conspiracy was hatched through lock-downs and sit-ins but well-aware people of Pakistan paid no heed to such calls and failed them and now those conspiring against the development in Pakistan had been left alone and the people had detached themselves from such elements.

He said that countries move forward with hard work, service and honesty and not by protests and sit-ins as the people of Pakistan only wanted development and prosperity. He said nobody would be allowed to disrupt the development process in the country and all promises

made with the people would be fulfilled.

Khwaja Saad Rafique said, on the occasion, the leadership of PML-N believed in transparency, merit and good governance and their services were praiseworthy.

He said that speedy completion of mega development projects in Punjab was mentioned in the whole world and ‘Punjab speed’ due to the extraordinary determination of Shehbaz Sharif to complete projects had become an idiom.