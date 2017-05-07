Saad orders completing KP-Sindh railway track swiftly

LAHORE, May 7 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja

Saad Rafique has directed the PR administration to improve

track between Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa so that Mehran

Express and Kohat Express trains could be restored.

In a meeting here on Sunday, he also ordered for swift

completion of rehabilitation and construction work at railway

stations situated on the track.

He said that work on level crossings and signals should

also be completed on time as the said trains are gifts for the

people of both provinces.

The meeting was attended by PR Chairperson Parveen Agha,

CEO Javed Anwar, Member Finance Ghulam Mustafa, PR Police IG

Munir Ahmad Chishti and several other officers.