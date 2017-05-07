Saad orders completing KP-Sindh railway track swiftly

LAHORE, May 7 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja
Saad Rafique has directed the PR administration to improve
track between Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa so that Mehran
Express and Kohat Express trains could be restored.
In a meeting here on Sunday, he also ordered for swift
completion of rehabilitation and construction work at railway
stations situated on the track.
He said that work on level crossings and signals should
also be completed on time as the said trains are gifts for the
people of both provinces.
The meeting was attended by PR Chairperson Parveen Agha,
CEO Javed Anwar, Member Finance Ghulam Mustafa, PR Police IG
Munir Ahmad Chishti and several other officers.
