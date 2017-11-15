Saad for work jointly to strengthen democracy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday asked all the stakeholders to work jointly to strengthen democracy in the country.

Talking to media outside the accountability court,Saad Rafique negative attitude of the opposition parties is damaging the democracy in the country.

“Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will succeed in every case against him” he hoped.

The Minister said, no evidence against Nawaz

Sharif was found and he was disqualified only due to

having a Iqama, he mentioned.

He asked the opposition parities to admire the

development work done by the government instead of hatching conspiracy against ruling party.

He said the government will continue to work for

the people regardless of the hurdles put in their path

and its the right of every government to complete its

constitutional tenure.

Khawaja said Imran Khan is busy in pressurizing national institutions to achieve his goals.

Opposition are doing the politics of lies and baseless allegations, he added.

He expressed the confidence that the people will vote for PML (N) in the next general elections in 2018.

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has issue of personality clash with the former Prime Minister.

The former Prime Minister was fighting a case for the supremacy of law and constitution, he said, adding he presented himself and his family for

accountability to uphold the sanctity of the law & the constitution.