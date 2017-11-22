Saad denies receiving bailout package for PR

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said that Pakistan Railways has not taken any bailout package from the government during the last four and half years.

“Pakistan Railways has met its own expenses during this period,” he said while talking to Bureau Chiefs and Chief Reporters of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here at Press Information Department (PID).

The minister said that during his tenure, he never ever considered about the privatization of Pakistan Railways as the privatization of the department can create several political and other ambiguities.

Giving example of other countries, he said that railway department was controlled by the government in these countries but pubic private partnership is common.

Saad Rafique said the punctuality of the trains was very much improved and now the ratio is 75 percent, adding that in 2013 the oil reservation is only for one day but now Pakistan Railways has oil reserve for 17 days.

He said the department has retrieved 1055 acres land from the land grabbers and operation in this regard is underway with the help of Pakistan Railway Police and local administration.

“Up-gradation of ML-I under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the priority of the government, feasibility study and preliminary design of the project has been completed,” he added.

“Nobody can think where Pakistan can stand if the track is established from Jacabad-Gwadar-Karachi-Havalian- China and it will be the 11th wonder of the world,” he added.

The minister said that Pakistan can earn billion of dollar from the Pakistan Railways, if all institution should show unity among their ranks and provide conducive environment to the Chinese.

“We are ready to execute the Karachi Circular Railway project while standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Sindh government, but seriousness and sincerity should be shown from both sides,” he said.

The minister said that 70 percent traffic of passengers and freight is on ML-I.

To a question, Saad Rafique said that ML-I should be completed in five years and by the up gradation of the project, the speed of trains will be increased.

Counting the several revolutionary steps taken by the government, he said that in 2012-13, only 92 passenger and 8 freight trains had run on system with pathetic condition but now 106 passenger and 52 freight trains are running.

Saad Rafique said that in 2013 only 160 locomotives are functional out of 465 but now with the concentrate effort of the government 324 locomotives are functional out of 473.

“During the current tenure of the government as many as 145 locomotives of different horse powers had been added in the fleet and contract of 20 locomotives has already been awarded to General Electric,” he added.

He said the earning of the Pakistan Railways have been improved, and in 2013, it had Rs 18 billion and in 2016-17, it has around Rs 40 billion that 22 time more as comparing to previous.

The minister said that revolutionary steps across country Railway Stations is underway and initially 11 Railway Stations will be renovated.

“1137 have been renovated and refurbished to date for ensuring comfortable journey of the passengers and curtains have also been installed in the economy class couches to maintain privacy,” he added.

He said that transparency was being observed in all the appointments and not taken political pressure in Pakistan Railways.

“Pakistan Railways will become best railway system in the region during the next 12 to 15 years if it is working on that foundation which has been given by the current government,” he said replying to a question.

“I have not received any pay and TA/DA from Pakistan railways during the last four and half years,” he added.

The minister said that Pakistan Railways has improved the living standard of Collies and provide them green uniform and directed their contractors to provide them food and common rooms.

He said Pakistan Railways is transporting oil from 3 to 4 trains that earns revenue of Rs 10 to 20 million annually.

“Railway is providing 5 trains to Sahiwal coal project which makes revenue of Rs 13 billion out of which Railways get Rs 5 billion,” he said.

Press Information Officer Saleem Baig, Secretary Railways Parveen Agha and other senior officers were present on the occasion.