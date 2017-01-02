Saad calls on CM Shehbaz

LAHORE, Jan 2 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq met Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a great gift for Pakistan which would prove to be a game changer in the region. He said Pakistan was moving towards progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said CPEC projects had laid foundation of development and progress of Pakistan, adding the mega project was proving to be a game changer in the real sense.

The chief minister said PML-N had always promoted politics of democratic norms.

The people, he said, had rejected the elements involved in the politics of lies and accusations. He recalled that a conspiracy was hatched against progress of Pakistan through sit-ins and lockdown but the enlightened people of the country foiled this conspiracy by disassociating with it.

Shehbaz Sharif said the country could progress with hard work, service and commitment and not through sit-ins and protests.