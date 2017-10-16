Saad calls for not making DG ISPR press conference controversial

LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP):Railways Minister Khawaja Saad
Rafique on Monday said that DG Inter-Services Public Relations’
press conference was balanced and it should not be made
controversial.
He was talking to the media after issuing Pakistan Railways’
four years performance at the Railways Headquarters on Monday.
He said that there is no dispute between Pakistan Army and the
government and Pakistan would move forward with collaboration
among all its institutions.
To a question about derailment of the system, he said
that it might be a wish of some people, but Pakistan would
proceed towards the 2018 elections with the same arrangement.
He said that politics of disliking, allegations and sit-ins
had disturbed the country a lot, and it should come to an end
now, as the state needs serious and sincere politics for
progress.
He said that no department could be developed without
elimination of political interference and if anybody wanted to
see its effects, he should visit railways where every recruitment
is being made purely on merit.