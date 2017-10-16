Saad calls for not making DG ISPR press conference controversial

LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP):Railways Minister Khawaja Saad

Rafique on Monday said that DG Inter-Services Public Relations’

press conference was balanced and it should not be made

controversial.

He was talking to the media after issuing Pakistan Railways’

four years performance at the Railways Headquarters on Monday.

He said that there is no dispute between Pakistan Army and the

government and Pakistan would move forward with collaboration

among all its institutions.

To a question about derailment of the system, he said

that it might be a wish of some people, but Pakistan would

proceed towards the 2018 elections with the same arrangement.

He said that politics of disliking, allegations and sit-ins

had disturbed the country a lot, and it should come to an end

now, as the state needs serious and sincere politics for

progress.

He said that no department could be developed without

elimination of political interference and if anybody wanted to

see its effects, he should visit railways where every recruitment

is being made purely on merit.