Saad calls for following unified principles in differenct cases

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Tuesday said that decision

into cases should be made following identical principles which would ultimately enhance

the respect of `baba.’

Speaking in the National Assembly he said that `babas’ should be given full respect

and stressed the need to follow unified principles for all. He said that issues

would emerge in case principles of decisions were not identical.

Saad Rafique said it seemed that Nawaz Sharif was the main target while Imran

Khan is being given relief. He questioned as why restriction of

five years has been imposed to investigate the financial issues of party of

Imran Khan.

He said that 60 years old financial accounts of Nawaz Sharif were scrutinized while

Election Commission had been asked to investigate only five years financial accounts

of Imran Khan’s party.

Saad Rafique said that nominations papers submitted by Imran Khan in 1997 were

not even reviewed and no Joint Investigation Team was constituted to probe the

assets of Jehangir Tareen and Imran Khan.

The minister said that Imran Khan talks about morality and he himself availed amnesty

scheme to legalize his black money. He said that nation would raise questions

for not observing the merit policy.

He said that he was not in favour of raising political issues in the courts and same stance

was adopted by him in the case of former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani.

He said that Imran Khan himself admitted about his offshore company but he was

not held accountable, while Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not drawing the salary.

He said the state institutions must be respected which sort out the right and the wrong.