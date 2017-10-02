Saad asks SC to take notice of restriction on workers, media at AC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique
Monday said that the judge of Supreme Court and Accountability Court (AC) should take notice of restrictions on party workers and media in the premises of the accountability court.
“Standard Operating Procedure made in consultation with accountability
court was not followed in the case of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,” he said while talking to media here.
The minister said that the workers and mediapersons were not allowed to
enter in the court despite a list issued for entry of persons.
To a question he said, “there is no need for Ahsan Iqbal to resign. Some
people are trying to provoke us, but we will not indulge in any dispute and solve the matter amicably.
“The situation in the country is critical and Pakistan could not endure
any controversy at this stage. We have to keep the situation calm.”
Saad Rafique said the Accountability Court was not an open court but it
was a closed court and everybody could see what was being done in the name of justice.
Justice was not seen to be done in the Supreme Court and same was
happening in the Accountability Court, he added.
