Saad arrives to meet train incident victims

BAHAWALPUR, Jan 7 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique Saturday arrived here to meet the injured of Lodhran train

incident at Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital.

He directed the hospital administration to provide good treatment to

injured beside announcing Rs 1.2 million for the families of deceased and

Rs 0.3 million for the injured.

Talking to media, he said drivers, assistant drivers and both

gatemen of the Railway crossing were under police custody and investigation was underway.

The minister said strict action would be taken against those

found guilty in the accident.

He said the initial investigation report would be submitted on Sunday.

Replying to a question, he said Model Railways Station at Bahawalpur

would be constructed with a cost of Rs 280 million and would be completed by

the end of this year.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar, Regional

PoliceOfficer (RPO) Bahawalpur Muhammad Idress, MPA Khalid Jajja, MPA Fouzia AyoubQureshi and senior officers of Pakistan Railways were also present at the occasion.