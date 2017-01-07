Saad arrives to meet train incident victims

BAHAWALPUR, Jan 7 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad
Rafique Saturday arrived here to meet the injured of Lodhran train
incident at Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital.
He directed the hospital administration to provide good treatment to
injured beside announcing Rs 1.2 million for the families of deceased and
Rs 0.3 million for the injured.
Talking to media, he said drivers, assistant drivers and both
gatemen of the Railway crossing were under police custody and investigation was underway.
The minister said strict action would be taken against those
found guilty in the accident.
He said the initial investigation report would be submitted on Sunday.
Replying to a question, he said Model Railways Station at Bahawalpur
would be constructed with a cost of Rs 280 million and would be completed by
the end of this year.
Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar, Regional
PoliceOfficer (RPO) Bahawalpur Muhammad Idress, MPA Khalid Jajja, MPA Fouzia AyoubQureshi and senior officers of Pakistan Railways were also present at the occasion.
