Saad appeals to SC to stop comments on its observations during hearing of Panama Papers case

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad

Rafique, Thursday appealed to the Supreme Court (SC) to take notice

of comments being made by the political parties outside SC over its observations, remarks and questions during the proceeding of the Panama Papers case.

Speaking to newsmen outside the SC, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was leading a malicious campaign against political leadership to hamper progress and development of the country.

He said through these interaction with the media, character assassination of each other must stop.

He said PTI Chief Imran Khan had become habitual of attacking institutions, if a decision did not come according to his own wishes.

The minister said that the PTI was trying to pressurize constitutional institutions of the country.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) would take

the lead and would not speak after the court proceedings on Friday.

However if the PTI did not stop this, the PML N would restart interaction with the media.

He said it was inappropriate to give lectures after the

court proceedings and stressed that the politicians and the media should not become judges.

The minister said the politicians should avoid vitiating the

atmosphere in the country.

He said that hundreds of thousands of people remit their

earnings to their families back home and similarly Hussain Nawaz sent money to his father.

Saad said, “We have rendered sacrifices for the sake of democracy and raised voice against dictatorship.”

The minister said that Benazir Bhutto was a great leader and

the void created by her death had not been filled yet.

Khawaja said Nawaz Sharif was needed by the country as he was

a visionary leader and made the country’s defence impregnable after nuclear test.

Answering a question, Saad said the PTI leaders forced them

to adopt a harsh language because he levelled baseless allegations and they just responded to them.

He said he regretted his remarks about Sheikh Rashid the

other day.