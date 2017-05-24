Saad announces 20% reduction in railway fare

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique Wednesday announced 20 percent reduction in railway fare from

first of Ramazan to the 20th for all trains and categories.

He made this announcement while talking to media after witnessing

a Fuel Transportation Agreement (FTA) signing between Pakistan Railways

and Pakistan State Oil here.

He said financial situation of the railways was improving gradually

as now it had come under the complete financial discipline.

The minister said the railways had attracted 1.5 million more

passengers during last four years due to improvement in its service, trains’ punctuality and introduction of other facilities.