Rustum, Zeeshan win Arm Wrestling titles

PESHAWAR, Jul 08 (APP):Rustum Khan and Muhammad Zeeshan

claimed the titles of the Arm Wrestling Championship organized by Asian Gym at

its premises here on Sunday.

Former Mr. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saeed Ur Rehman Yousafzai

supervised the contests for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Muhammad

Yousaf, Haider Khan and Mehmood Ur Rehman acted as judges during the event.

A total of 50 contesters took part in the Championship

wherein Rustum Khan of Cantt Gym got first position and Muhammad Zeeshan of

Asian Gym remained at runners-up while Hamad and Walid in the Heavy weight category

and Asfandiyar and Obaid Ullah in the light class got second and third positions

respectively.