Russia’s Nedelko to face Spaniard Riba in ITF Tennis tourney final

ISLAMABAD, Dec 08 (APP):Top seed Ivan Nedelko of Russia and Spaniard Pere Riba will vie for the top honour in Serena Hotels ITF Futures Tennis Tournament 2017 as they entered into the last stage of men’s single event after beating their respective opponents here at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex Garden Avenue on Friday.

Both the semifinals were a treat for the eye as the winners were at their best. In the first semifinal Ivan Nedelko breezed past compatriot Kristian Lozan in straight sets. Ivan showed his class to cruise into the final. The third seed Kristian Lozan was no match for the top seed, who played all sort of shots.

In the second semifinal, crowd’s favourite Pere Riba overcame resilient Russian Shalva Dzhanashia to progress into the final. After being beaten in the first set he bounced back to clinch the second set in a tiebreaker, in which

both the players toiled hard.

In the third set the fourth seed was back to his best and easily

beat the Russian. The Russian played some excellent shots during the match,

especially in the first set but as the match progressed he seemed exhausted and

the Spaniard’s experience paid off in the end.

Pere Riba’s pleasant personality has turned him into popular

figure within a week and the crowd cheered for him for his excellent

performance during the match.

Results:

Ivan

Nedelko

(Rus) [1] beat Kristian

Lozan

(Rus) [3]: 6-2, 6-3; Pere

Riba (Esp) [4] beat Shalva

Dzhanashia

(Rus): 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.