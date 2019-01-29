ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Special Representative of the Russian President on Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Spokesperson for the Foreign Office, Dr Mohammad Faisal on his twitter
account said the Russian representative appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts for Afghan peace and reconciliation.
Russian Representative on Afghanistan calls on FM
ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Special Representative of the Russian President on Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.