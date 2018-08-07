Russian deputy defence minister calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 7 (APP):Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Alexander V Fomin Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

Regional security situation and matters of mutual interest including enhancement of bilateral defence and security cooperation were discussed in the meeting, a press statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations said.

The Russian deputy minister expressed his appreciation for Pakistan Army’s achievements against terrorism and underlined the need for greater cooperative and collaborative approach among global community to defeat extremism.