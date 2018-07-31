Russian Abassador appreciates role of Pakistani pilots in rescuing Russian mountaineer

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Dedov, in a meeting with Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwala here Tuesday, has said that Russia is highly grateful to the Pakistani authorities especially the brave and qualified pilots who managed to locate and rescue the Russian mountaineer Alexander Gukov stranded at a steep slope on the Latok 1 mountain peak at a height of 20,650 feet after an intense and difficult helicopter mission and shifted to CMH Skardu.

The meeting was held in the Chamber of Deputy Chairman Senate at the Parliament House where the Ambassador made a courtesy call to him, said a press release.

The Ambassador apprised the Deputy Chairman that the mountaineers unlike other Russian tourists do not bring it into the knowledge of the Russian Embassy before going on their climbing ventures. Deputy Chairman Senate observed that it might be a better way to have a proper registration and making It obligatory to go on climbing with some local guides.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries for redoing the steel mill, taking the IP gas pipeline forward as well other outstanding matters like textile dispute among other memorandums and agreements.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala assured the Ambassador of all out support of the Senate of Pakistan to take the Parliamentary, economic and defence cooperation forward with the new government taking power.

He remarked that Pakistan wants the historic relationship with Russia to proceed ahead and make more frequent exchanges at government, parliamentary and military level as well as doing more joint ventures to foster growth.