Russia to deliver 32 tons of relief supplies to flood-stricken Sri Lanka

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (APP/Xinhua): Russia has finished loading an Ilyushin

Il-76 plane with relief cargo scheduled for those in Sri Lanka hit by severe floods, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said Tuesday.

“Following the request of the Sri Lanka’s government and in accordance

with the order of the Russian government, the plane will shortly take off from Moscow for Colombo to deliver some 32 tons of relief supplies to the population of Sri Lanka affected by flooding,” the ministry said in a statement.

The relief goods include mobile power stations, tents and tableware,

the document said.

Impacted by monsoon rains, Sri Lanka has recently suffered from strong

floods and landslides, which have left more than 150 people dead and more than 3,000 others homeless, according to local authorities.