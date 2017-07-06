Russia tells UNSC it opposes US call for new sanctions against N. Korea

UNITED NATIONS, July 6 (APP): The United States on Wednesday warned that

it will take military action against North Korea if necessary for launching its first intercontinental ballistic missile, and called on China and Russia to do more to implement existing sanctions.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, issued the warning at an

emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, one day after North Korea tested the missile that drew sharp condemnation.

China and Russia expressed concern about the launch, but urged dialogue

with North Korea and criticized the U.S. for strong rhetoric and the deployment of a missile defence system in South Korea.

“Today is a dark day,” Haley said. “It is a dark day because

yesterday”s actions by North Korea made the world a more dangerous place. Their illegal missile launch was not only dangerous, but reckless and irresponsible,” she added, later calling it “a clear and sharp military escalation.”

“Their actions are quickly closing off the possibility of a diplomatic

solution,” she continued, noting America has “considerable military forces. We will use them if we must. But we prefer not to have to go in that direction.”

Instead, she discussed using trade to pressure others to fully implement

existing U.N. sanctions, saying she and President Donald Trump spoke at length this morning about doing that.

The US envoy also told 15-member council that it will soon submit a new

resolution aimed at imposing further sanctions on North Korea.

However, Russia, while condemning North Korea’s actions, told the

meeting that it opposed further sanctions or any military force against Pyongyang and suggested a compromise between the North and the United States to ease tensions.

Haley, at times speaking directly at Russia’s Deputy UN ambassador,

Vladimir Safronkov, said the United States will in the coming days â€œbring before the Security Council a resolution that raises the international response in a way that is proportionate to North Korea’s new escalation.”

She also said North Korea’s actions were “quickly closing off the

possibility of a diplomatic solution” and the United States was prepared to â€œuse the full range of our capabilities to defend ourselves and our allies.”

“One of our capabilities lies with our considerable military forces,”

she said. “We will use them if we must, but we prefer not to have to go in that direction.”

She also warned that Washington was prepared to cut off trade with

countries trading with Pyongyang in violation of UN resolutions.

“We will not look exclusively at North Korea; we will look at any

country that chooses to do business with this outlaw regime,” Haley added.

The ambassadors of France and Britain, two other permanent members of

the Security Council, said they would back a new resolution strengthening sanctions against North Korea.

However, Russia’s Safronkov said his country believed that military

force should not be considered against North Korea and called for the United States to halt deployment of its THAAD antimissile system in South Korea.

“The possibility of taking military measures to resolve the problems of

the Korean Peninsula should be excluded,” Safronkov said.

“We express our support to the idea of North and South Korea engaging in

dialogue and consultations,” he said.

China’s UN ambassador, Liu Jieyi, also condemned the Northâ€™s ballistic

missile launch, calling it a “flagrant violation” of UN resolutions and “unacceptable,” but said his country — North Korea’s only ally — opposed the use of military force.

But Liu called on all the parties concerned to exercise restraint,

avoid provocative actions, and belligerent rhetoric, demonstrate the will for unconditional dialogue and work actively together to defuse the tension.

He also called for the halt of deployment of the THAAD antimissile

system in the South.