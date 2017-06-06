Russia-Pakistan construction of gas pipeline in doldrum over tariff issue

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Russia-Pakistan construction of gas pipeline

under the intergovernmental agreement which was signed by the two countries in 2015, implemented by RT-Global Resources, part of Rostec corporation is in the doldrum due disagreement on tariff.

According to Sputnik News Agency, “The planning is being done, it is

almost completed. Basically the problem now is that we cannot agree on the tariff (for gas pumping). The offered tariff does not allow returning money invested in the project. We are trying to convince our colleagues that it is necessary to raise the tariff. I hope that it will be resolved somehow. But the term which had been agreed earlier will of course shift. I believe, for this year that is for sure. In 2019 more likely,” Chemezov said on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

representatives where crucial economic issues are discussed.

representatives where crucial economic issues are discussed. SPIEF is held between Thursday and Saturday.