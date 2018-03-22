Russia ‘may have something’ damaging on Trump: Ex-CIA chief

NEW YORK, Mar 22 (APP):Former CIA Director John Brennan has suggested that Russia may have compromising information on President Donald Trump and is using it to exercise power over him.

Brennan, who served under the Obama administration, told MSNBC-TV that Trump’s congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his controversial reelection this week, suggested that Trump was scared to cross the Russian leader.

“I think he’s afraid of the President of Russia,” Brennan said on Wednesday. “I think one can speculate as to why, that the Russians may have something on him personally that they could always roll out and make his life more difficult.”

Brennan noted Trump’s long history of praise for the Russian leader.

“Clearly I think it’s important for us to be able to improve relations with Russia,” he said. “But the fact that he’s had this fawning attitude toward Mr. Putin, has not said anything negative about him, continues to say to me that he has something to fear, and has something very serious to fear.”

Trump gave his congratulations to Putin during a phone call Tuesday after the Russian president was reelected to another six-year term with more than 75% of the vote. But election observers claimed numerous violations, including ballot stuffing and voter coercion.

Trump gave his congratulatory message despite an apparent reminder on his briefing materials prepared by advisers that read, in capital letters, “DO NOT CONGRATULATE.”