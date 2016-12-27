Russia, China, Pakistan agree to push peace, reconciliation process in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Russia, China and Afghanistan on Tuesday agreed to continue their efforts towards further facilitating Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan according to the known principles of reintegration of the armed opposition into peaceful life.

According to a joint press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affars, this was agreed during the third round of the trilateral consultations on regional issues of Special Representatives on Afghanistan and Senior Officials of Russia, China and Pakistan held in Moscow on Tuesday (December 27, 2016).

The participants also met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

The three sides exchanged views on the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, expressed particular concern regarding the increased activities of the extremist groups including the ISIL (Daesh) affiliates in the country.

The Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China as the UN Security Council permanent members confirmed their flexible approach to delisting Afghan individuals from the UN sanctions lists as their contribution to the efforts aimed at launching peaceful dialogue between Kabul and the Taliban.

The parties agreed to proceed with consultations in an expanded format and would welcome the participation of Afghanistan, the joint press release concluded.