Rural Punjab goes digital: World Bank

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): The government of Punjab has digitized

the province’s rural land records in an effort to improve service

delivery and make the records less dispersed.

The Land Records Management Information System (LRMIS) has been rolled out in all 36 districts of Punjab through 143 Arazi Record Centers (ARCs).

According to a feature story released by the World Bank Group

on Monday, the biggest achievement was that the project reduces the

time required to complete transactions from two months to just 45

minutes.

The centers have also helped lower costs, increase transparency, and improve governance.

Under the old, manual system of records, it could be a struggle to get hold of the Patwari, the village accountant responsible for land records.

Bribes were often expected, greatly increasing the cost of

transactions, and women faced special hurdles in securing their

rights to ancestral land.

And information was easily lost, since the Patwaris, the sole custodians of the records, demarked land titles on a sheet of cloth without any backup.

“I went with my relatives for the transfer of my grandparent’s property in Kasur district. I was pleasantly surprised by this new computerized system”, says Shabnam, a local user.

“We went there and we got our work done within no time. The

best thing about these centers is that they have female staff to

attend the female clients. This makes us even more comfortable. ”

Shafique Ahmed from Bhamniwala said that he went to the ARC in

Kasur for title transfer of two acres of land for his brother.

“The new system is very good and corruption free. Unlike the

old manual system, this computerized record system is foolproof, and

no one can transfer our land illegally, which is a big relief.”

But he noted scope for further improvement: “The service

centers are overcrowded. The queues are really long, and people have

to wait long hours for their turn. Now that they have computerized

all the records, government should focus on opening new service

centers or increase the capacity of the existing ones.”

Another beneficiary was happy about the fact that the LRMIS

deals equally with everyone.

One gets equal treatment irrespective of the land size on

first come, first serve basis. And Shahnaz described a radically

different experience from the past: “This new computerized system

has saved us from all that hassle. I came here today and am very

happy that the staff is so helpful and this system is transparent

and corruption-free.”

The LRMIS has brought a revolutionary change to the lives of

landowners in rural Punjab. The next phase will focus on digitizing

records in urban areas. And the project is being replicated in other

provinces. It has replaced the inefficient, corruption-prone Patwar

culture in the province with a transparent, quick and digitized

revenue records system aimed at helping legitimate owners, the

majority of whom are small holders.

The computerized land records system is also expected to

reduce instances of land dispute litigation clogging the courts of

law.