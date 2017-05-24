Ruling democratic dispensation to unveil its 5th National Budget of Rs 4.8 trillion on Friday

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar will present the fifth Federal Budget of ruling democratic dispensation with an estimated outlay of Rs 4.8 trillion for the fiscal year 2017-18 in the Parliament house on May 26 (Friday).

The budget will lend further focus towards improvement in economic growth, maintaining fiscal discipline, reducing non-development expenditures and boosting exports besides providing relief to the masses, promoting investment for job creation, treading the people’s friendly policies for over arching socio economic prosperity.

Main focus in the budget would be on infrastructure and human resource development while the government is likely to enhance allocations for social safety net for providing maximum relief to vulnerable segment of the society, sources said.

It would also focus on social sector development and revenue enhancement measures, besides introducing reforms for improving governance and boosting private sector investment.

On revenue side, the government would introduce measures for bringing improvement in the system of tax collection, broadening the tax base, and facilitation to tax payers, they said and argued that a strong revenue generation will play a crucial role in achieving the targets for economic growth.

From growth perspective, the federal budget would focus on generating 6% gross domestic product growth (GDP), and for this purpose the government would introduce some fiscal measures and policy initiatives.

Sources said that the preparations for the announcement of the federal budget for fiscal year 2017-18 continue in full swing in accordance with the prescribed timelines.

The budget was being prepared in close coordination between all departments and ministries involved in budget related events including the presentation of the budget in the Parliament and launching of the Economic Survey, they added.

“Since provision of relief to common masses is top priority, hence it is being prepared after extensive consultations with all stakeholders including the business community, traders and chambers of commerce and industries, who all have provided valuable and constructive suggestions,” they added.

It may be recalled that the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on May 19, had already approved the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth target at 6 percent for the financial year 2017-18 while the government achieved a GDP growth rate of 5.3 percent in the outgoing fiscal year.

The NEC also approved country’s consolidated development budget of Rs 2.5 trillion for the upcoming financial year (2017-18), showing highest-ever increase in the overall national outlay.

This included Rs 1001 billion Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), Rs 1112 billion provincial PSDP while Rs 400 billion would be spent by various corporations from their own resources to carry out their development projects.