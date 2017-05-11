Rules for NA committee on national security finalized

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq on Thursday said rules of procedure and regulations for
Parliamentary Committee of National Assembly on National Security
have been finalized.
Talking to mediapersons after chairing a meeting of the
committee here, he said that during the meeting matters related to
Afghanistan and Iran came under discussion.
The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Law and
Justice Zahid Hamid, National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua,
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz,
Minister of Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Bizenjo, Secretary Foreign
Affairs Tehmina Janjua and members of the Parliament including Shah
Mehmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari, Naveed Qamar, Sheikh Rashid, Usman
Kakar and others.
Speaker National Assembly said the meeting also reviewed ways
to improve ties with the neighbouring countries.
He said in the next meeting National Action Plan would also be
discussed, adding representatives of provinces would also be invited
to the meeting.
