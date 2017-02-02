Rulers of Acceding States Bill 2017 introduced in NA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): The Rulers of Acceding States (Abolition of Privy Purses and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was introduced in the National Assembly.

Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid on behalf of Minister for SAFRON Abdul Qadir Baloch introduced the bill in the House.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says Article 5 of the Rulers of Acceding States (Abolition of Privy Purses and Privileges) Order, 1972 do not provide for enhancement in maintenance allowance as proposed by the Cabinent.

The maintenance allowance was sanctioned to the Rulers of Acceding States or their dependents in lieu of privy purses at the relevant time but due to inflationary pressure has lost its worth.

The Cabinet, therefore, decided to enhance the monthly maintenance allowance to ex-rulers of all merged and acceding States and their dependents.

Meanwhile, Chairman Standing Committee on Defence Shaikh Rohale Asghar presented the report on the bill further to amend the Pakistan Air Force Act, 1953 [The Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill, 2016] in the House.