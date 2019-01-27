Rulers cannot skip public accountability in true democratic system: PM

MIANWALI, Jan 27 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said they were laying foundation for a true democratic system in the country in which every ruler would be held accountable by the public as they would have no luxury to fritter away the public money for their personal gains.

Addressing 6th Convocation of the Namal College as the chief guest, the Prime Minister compared the despotic regimes with that of the democratic system and said the West progressed due to continuity of the democratic system which had merits.