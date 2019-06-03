ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the government fully believed in the rule of law and the cabinet reaffirmed to ensure implementation of law in matter of references about judges.

Addressing a press conference here regarding the decisions of federal cabinet, she said the law minister briefed the cabinet about the reasons for filing references about the judges of superior judiciary.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who chaired the meeting, observed that no one was above the law as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) came into power on the election slogan of “not two but one Pakistan”, she added