Ruet-e-Hilal Committee doing job in appropriate manner; has collective support, NA told

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP): State Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Aminul Hasnaat Thursday told the National Assembly that Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has collective support and is doing its job in an appropriate manner.

Replying to a question, the minister said that all provinces have been observing and celebrating Eid on the same day across the country but few people differ on the issue.

He expressed the optimism that the issue would be resolved .

To a question, he said that National Ulema and Mashaikh Council has been constituted to tackle and counter sectarian issues. It has representation of all all schools of thought and all the provinces, he added.

He said that the Council has been assigned the duty to promote religious harmony in the counry besides removing certain hate literature from the curriculum of Madaris.

The Minister said that two committees have been established under this Council ie steering and curriculum committees.

It has also been proposed by the council that an Ulema board may be established at national level to monitor hate literature and speech and to recommend legal action on such material, he said.

He said that Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony regularly arranges Seerat Conference on 12th Rabi-ul Awwal in Islamabad, wherein prominent Ulema, Mashaikh, scholars and people from all walks of life participate.