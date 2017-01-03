Rubina’s citizenship not yet confirmed: Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): The citizenship of Pakistani woman prisoner Rubina languishing in an Indian Occupied Kashmir jail could not be confirmed so far on the basis of data provided by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

According to an Interior Ministry press release issued here Tuesday, as per the address provided by the High Commission, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Directorate of Passport could not cofirm her identity or her family.

The Interior Ministry directed the Pakistan High Commission to arrange a meeting with the woman in jail and re-confirm her data.