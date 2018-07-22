RTS, RMS system setup for early results from polling stations: Member ECP

NOWSHERA July 22 (APP)::Member Election Commission of Pakistan Justice ® Mohtarma Ershad Qaisar assured that the elections will be fair, impartial and transparent and all necessary arrangements made for peaceful conduct of the polls on Wednesday (July 25).

Similarly for obtaining quick results, the ECP has setup RTS and MRS system, she said this while talking to local media men here after visiting the offices of Returning Officers and reviewing progress on election arrangements in District Courts on Sunday.

She said that the RTS and MRS system would help in providing prompt results of the polling stations and it would be our desire to get the results through our own established system instead of getting from other sources.

She said the DROs and ROs were making every possible effort for ensuring clean and transparent electoral process across the country. Security cordon has been made in accordance with the ground realities. The law enforcers would monitor the polling process on elections day.

Member ECP takes notice of the complaints of some male and female presiding officers about problems in the RTS system. She immediately called the DRO to approach the concerned people in rectifying the faults in the RTS system.

District Returning Officer Nasrullah Khan Gandapur briefed the Member ECP about the election arrangements made in Nowshera district. Later She also visited the ballot paper security room.