Rs45 budget proposals approved for HEC

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):The Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) Monday approved Rs 45 billion development budget for various projects of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The meeting of the APCC was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Ahsan Iqbal, said a press statement issued here.

Various ministries, divisions, autonomous bodies and provincial governments had presented their proposals for development expenditures before the committee.

The HEC had also proposed Rs35 development budget, however, Ahsan Iqbal enhanced this budget upto Rs45 billion on the grounds that Pakistan had to compete in the world so promotion of

higher education, research, science and technology was imperative.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government during the last five years enhanced development budget for higher education by 132 percent.