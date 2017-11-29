Rs2767 mln non-development, Rs1261 development budget approved for PARC

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):The Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Board of Governor Wednesday approved budget of the council for the financial year 2017-18.

The 41th BoG meeting was presided over by the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research and Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan.

The budget approved by BoG included Rs2767.360 million for non-development with additional supplementary grant of Rs. 855.582 already under process with Administrative Ministry.

As many as Rs1261.919 million have been approved for development side for public sector projects.

In addition, the Board also approved Rs206.700 million for MoUs and Rs214.709 million for Agriculture Linkage Program (ALP) of PARC.

The BoG also approved adoption of revision of Basic Pay Scales-2017 and Grant of Adhoc Relief Allowance-2017 @ Rs. 10% as notified by the federal government with effect from July 1st, 2017 including other allowances and facilities to the PARC employees.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister expressed the hope that all new members would utilize their vision and experience in revitalizing agricultural research in the country. He said that PARC had played a vital role towards improving the agriculture sector in various ways over the past

He lauded the efforts of Prime of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Members of Senate and National Assembly Standing Committees on NFS&R to protect NARC from its displacement.

He also acknowledged the role of judiciary on restoration of NARC land and appreciated the role of electronic and print media to highlight the NARC land issue.

The Board of Governors also discussed research priorities and various issues of agriculture sector which include production, planning, cost of productions, crops scenario, policies for research, seed purity and quality, technologies, innovations and future planning.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar, Chairman, PARC informed the board about various steps taken for the improvement of performance and efficiency of PARC system.