Rs260 mn donation received for diamer Basha, Mohmand dams so far: WAPDA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP):Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain Friday said an amount of Rs260 million donation was received in fund, set up for construction of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams adding that proposal was under consideration to include surcharge in electricity bills to generate funds for these mega projects.

Talking to media persons after 2nd meeting of Implementation Committee of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams (ICBDMD) here, he said they were thankful to the chief justice of Pakistan and media for creating awareness among the masses about water scarcity in the country.

He said national water policy has already been formulated and the federal and provincial governments would have to take speedy steps for conservation and water management to stop water wastage.

To a question, the chairman said commercial financing worth $1.2 to 2 billion would be required at later stage mainly for power generation. He said it would be acquired from Swiss Bank, Asian Development Bank and Chinese banks.

He said earlier there was hurdles in construction of dams resulting delay of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams. Earlier, ADB had assured to finance the projects but later refused to provide funds, he said.

To another question, he categorically said Gilgit-Baltistan was part of Pakistan. Terming it a disputed territory was mere an Indian narrative, he said.

He said we have to strengthen Indus Water Commission both legally and financially besides adopting an aggressive policy.

He said efforts would be made to take loans for the projects on lowest interest rates.

To a question, Muzammil Hussain said around Rs50 billion revenue was generated from Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project so far and currently 736 MW was being generated from its three units.

Earlier, in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s remarkable judgment of July 4, for construction of the two dams, the second meeting of the Implementation Committee of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams (ICBDMD) was held at ICDBMD Secretariat.

The meeting, chaired by ICDBMD / WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R), was attended by the members of the Implementation Committee including Additional Secretary (Budget) Finance Division, Joint Secretary (Water), Ministry of Water Resources, Joint Secretary Prime Minister’s Office, Senior Chief (Water) Planning Division, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Senior Member Board of Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The co-opted members including Additional Secretary (External Finance), Joint Secretary (EAD), Joint Secretary (Interior) and Secretary (Implementation and Coordination) Gilgit Baltistan were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, ICDBMD / WAPDA chairman said the committee was committed to accomplishing the task assigned to it by the Supreme Court for early commencement and timely completion of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Projects.

He said the committee has been zealously working to weigh various options for the purpose.

The chairman expressed satisfaction over the prompt response of the sub-committees, constituted during the first meeting of ICDBMD on July 12, for identifying the issues and coming up with the solutions.

Later, the Sub-Committees presented their reports in the meeting.

The sub-committees for Land Acquisition and Resettlement briefed the meeting about the current status of the land acquisition and resettlement of both Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams, the impediments in the way to completion of land acquisition and resettlement processes, the ways and means for completion of land acquisition and resettlement with defined timelines.

The Sub-Committee for Procurement and Implementation apprised the meeting of their analyses regarding procurement strategies and processes, proposed measures for their timely completion by identifying the issues and defining the redressal mechanism with timelines.

The Sub-Committee for Projects’ Financing informed the meeting about the measures required to achieve financial close of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Projects in time, the identified gaps in arranging the requisite financing and suggested timelines to ensure financial close with earliest possible dates.

The Sub-Committees for Security shared with the participants the security measures needed for timely completion of the projects.

The Sub-Committee for Coordination briefed the meeting about the proposed mechanism to provide legal advice, logistic support and ancillary services to the Implementation Committee.

The implementation Committee thoroughly reviewed the presentations of the Sub-Committees and made recommendations to finalize their reports