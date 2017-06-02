Rs 9b allocated for energy sector

LAHORE, June 2, (APP): An amount of Rs 9 billion has been allocated for the energy sector for the fiscal year 2017-18.

According to the budget documents, energy department has launched Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme throughout the province and the aim of the project is to solarize 10,000 schools all over the Punjab. Therefore, Rs 3 billion is being proposed for the mega project. The amount will be reimbursed by the foreign donors ie ADB & AFD under DLIs.

The major targets and initiatives for 2017-18 include:

completion of Renewable Energy Development Sector Investment

programme hydel power generation project at Marala, Pakpattan,

Chianwali, & Degout fall for adding 20 MW energy to the

national grid; installation of AMI Meters in government

electricity billing, provide enabling environment for private

investment to develop small, mini and micro hydel power

projects, commencement of 135 MW Taunsa Hydel power project,

commencement of Bio Mass power project in Faisalabad,

commencement of Energy Resource centre in Lahore, Execution of

Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala programme to Solarize 20,000 Schools in

Punjab, Establishment of 15-20 MW Bio Mass thermal power plant

near Chak Jhumra, Faisalabad, establishment of Mini Hydro

power sites, upgradation of centre for energy research & and

development at UET Lahore, installation of net meters at

public buildings having installed solar panels consultancy

services on oil and gas sector after the 18th amendment scenario.