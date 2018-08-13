Rs 838.88 mln collected for Bhasha, Mohmand dams Fund

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):The fund dedicated for the construction of Diamir Bhasha and Mohmand dams has so far received over Rs 839.88 million from various individuals and groups.

According to the latest update issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the “Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund” received Rs 87.4 million on August 09, Rs 63.4 million on August 08 and Rs 44.9 million on August 06.

Similarly, total donations received in the fund through various public and commercial banks on August 03 was Rs 16.1 million, on August 02 Rs 21.3 million, on August 01 Rs 41.4 million and on July 31 Rs 66 million.

The country wise data shows that within Pakistan an amount of Rs 833.424 million was collected through bank branches, interbank transfers and mobile phone SMS service.

Out of total donation received from within in the country, Rs 39.1 million were collected through SMS service, Rs 20.6 million from Interbank transfer service whereas an amount of Rs 773.018 million was collected at bank branches.

Similarly, from USA, an amount of Rs 1.45 million was received for the Fund, while from UK Rs 0.927 million, from Germany Rs 0.963 million, from UAE, Rs 0.664 million, Canada Rs 0.4 million, from Singapore Rs 0.478 million and from Netherlands and amount of Rs 0.25 million was received.

The Fund has been established by the SBP on the directions of the Supreme Court. All the commercial and micro-finance banks, and field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation have opened the Fund account to receive donations in cash, and through cheques, pay orders and demand drafts at all their branches across the country.

The donors can also make online donations to the Fund through internet banking, automatic teller machines (ATM) and other alternate delivery channels (ADC) using IBAN of their respective bank. The banks have sent the IBANs of the Fund account to their clients through SMS alerts, while the bank-wise list of IBANs is also available at the SBP’s web page.

The general public can also make donations in cash at over 400,000 branchless banking agents of commercial and micro-finance banks across the country against proper receipt in electronic or paper form duly confirmed by the SMS alert.

The donations can also be made through credit / debit cards from anywhere in the world by clicking the “Online collections for Supreme Court Diamer Bhasha & Mohamand Dams Fund” on the SBP’s web page.

The overseas Pakistanis may deposit their contributions to the Fund in cash, cheques, pay orders, demand drafts etc at the Pakistani missions in the relevant country. They can also make the contributions through credit / debit cards from anywhere in the world.

The overseas Pakistanis having PKR accounts in Pakistan can also make donations in the Fund through the internet banking facility of their respective banks.