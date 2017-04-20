Rs 802.584 mn spent on maintenance of N-10 in three years

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): A total of Rs 802.584 million have been spent on the maintenance of Makran Coastal Highway (N-10) during past three years, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Thursday.

During fiscal year 2012-13, Rs 275.511 million were spent on the maintenance of Coastal Highway out of which Rs 31.355 million were spent under routine maintenance while under the periodic maintenance Rs 244.756 million were utilized.

In 2013-14 a total of Rs 449.831 million were spent out of which Rs 86.713 m were spent on routine maintenance while, Rs 363.118 million were spent under periodic maintenance.

In fiscal year 2014-15 the total of Rs 77.242 million were under the routine maintenance.

To a question, he said that the Makran Coastal Highway (N-10) has passed its design life, since only 5 cm Asphaltic Wearing Course was laid, which was insufficient for road structure.

The heavy vehicles have been plying on N-10 since last 6 years due to which the road has dilapidated, he said. It requires complete rehabilitation in which 08 cm Asphaltic Base Course and 05 cm Asphaltic Wearing Course is required.

For this rehabilitation work of Makran Coastal Highway N-10, the amount in billions of rupees is required.

He said the amount spent on maintenance during last three years was only to cope with the situation of severely distressed sections or pot holes/ patches to keep road in motorable condition.