Rs.70 Billion spent on development of Bahawalpur: CM

LAHORE, Apr 16 (APP):President Pakistan Muslim League-N and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressed the workers convention held on Monday at Bahawalpur through video link from here.

He said that due to inclement weather today, his aeroplane could not land at Bahawalpur and despite his repeated insistence’s, pilots said that they could not fly to Bahawalpur in such weather conditions. “Today, I have to come to you to discuss important issues and to exchange advices, however, it could not be made possible due to inclement weather, for which, I beg your pardon. By the Grace of Allah Almighty, I shall be there soon to meet personally and to discuss the matters in detail. You will also be consulted with regard to the restoration of Bahawalpur province,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that he was thankful to office bearers and party workers who had organized such a wonderful workers convention at Bahawalpur. He said that southern Punjab had always been given priority in health, education, infrastructure, transport and other sectors.

He said the people of Bahawalpur had honored the PML-N with their tremendous trust and their love and affection towards the party was unprecedented, adding, “This passion of love and affection is not one-way as PML-N leadership also loves the people of Bahawalpur.”

He said the Punjab government had spent a huge amount of Rs.70 billion for the development of Bahawalpur district during the short span of last nine years. He said that around Rs.50 billion had been spent for the development and prosperity of Bahawalpur district during the last five years.

Shehbaz Sharif said that people of Bahawalpur had played unforgettable role in the creation of Pakistan and also proactively performed their role in economic activities to boost the national development process. He said the PML-N government had moved the country towards stability and Pakistan was successfully moving from instability to peace, poverty to prosperity and from darkness to illumination.

The PML-N government had sincerely strived for national development and prosperity, he concluded.

During his address, workers continued to chant “Long Live Shehbaz Sharif”.

Senator Saud Majeed, Federal State Minister Baleegh-ur-Rehman, Provincial Ministers Malik Iqbal Channar, Ch. Muhammad Shafiq, Ch. Muhammad Naeem Bhaba, Members of the Parliament including Ali Hassan Gillani, Qazi Adnan Farid, Khalid Mehmood Warran, Begum Parveen Masood Bhatti, Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Haseena Naz, Shoaib Awaisi, Afzal Gul, Khalid Mehmood Jajja, Abdul Aleem Shah, along with a large number of office-bearers and workers of PML-N, attended the convention.