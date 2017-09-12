Rs 7 bln provided for various projects in KPK under USF: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): State Minister for Information
Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman on Tuesday informed the Senate that an amount of Rs7 billion has been provided for various projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Universal Service Fund (USF).
Responding to various questions during Question Hour, the
Minister said various projects were launched in Shangla Lot, Chitral
Lot and Kohistan Lot under Broadband Sustainable Development.
She said a sum of Rs.1.31 billion has been spent in Shangla Lot
(Swat, Shangla and Buner) with 100 per cent work completion while
75 per cent work has also been completed in Chitral Lot costing
Rs.1.25 billion.
She said an amount of Rs.3.51 billion would be spent in
Kohistan Lot (Kohistan, Batagram, Mansehra, Haripur and
Abbotabad).
Similarly, the minister said a sum of Rs 8.2 million had
been spent in setting up computer laboratories in Mardan, Manshera,
Swat and Kohat.
She said computer labs had been set up in the Women Empowerment
Centers under ‘ICT for Girls’ being run by the Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal
in 23 districts of KPK in two phases.
She said FATA has been included in the current year projects.
She said difficulties were faced in some areas of Musakhel as
it was a personal conflict of interest matter and demand was made
to install mobile telephone towers on rooftops of house instead of
hilltop.
She clarified that no stadium was built in Sialkot from USF
fund.
