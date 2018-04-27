Rs.550.597 million allocated for National History & Literary Heritage Division

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):The government has allocated Rs.550.597 for ongoing and new schemes of National Heritage and Literary Heritage

Division for the fiscal year 2018-2019 in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The budgetary allocation included Rs.396.339 million for six new schemes including Rs. 30 million for Construction

of Building for Regional office of letters, Dadu, followed by Rs. 30 million for construction of Regional office of Pakistan

Academy of Letters, FATA, Rs 30 million construction of Regional office of Pakistan Academy of Letters, Gilgit ,Rs 30 million

construction for Regional office of Pakistan Academy of Letters Muzaffarabad, Rs. 250 million for Faiz Ahmed Faiz Cultural

and Arts Complex,Kala Qadir and Rs.26.339 of Upgradation of Braille Complex Karachi ( National Book Foundation

Islamabad).

While Rs. 154.258 million have been earmarked for six on-going schemes with Rs 37.960 million for Construction of Office Building,Conference Hall,Guest House,Committee Room-Library Pakistan Academy of Letters Provincial Office Peshawar,

followed by Rs. 38.960 million for Construction of Regional Office of Pakistan Academy of Letters, Quetta, Rs 26 million for Digitalization of Rare Books and Manuscript Collection, Rs . 22.338 million for Installation and Operation Municipals waste water Treatment Plant at Peripheral Area of Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi ,Rs. 10 million for Preservation,Restoration and Presentation of

Rawat Fort, Rs 19 million for Upgradation of National Library of Pakistan ,Islamabad.

All the projects have been funded by the indigenous resources of the government and not a single penny has been taken

as foreign grant, revealed the budgetary document.