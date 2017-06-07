Rs 5177.305 mln released for Communications Division projects under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): The government has released Rs 5177.305 million for Communications Division projects excluding National Highway Authority (NHA) schemes under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) so far.

An official source Wednesday told APP that a total of 5285.265 million had been allocated for the Communications Division projects other than NHA in the PSDP of ongoing fiscal year.

For construction of Central Police Office of Motorway Police at G-11/1, Rs 222.196 was allocated out of which Rs 120.661 million has been released so far.

For construction of Green Line Bus Transit System in Karachi,

Rs 5,000 million was allocated which has been released too.

The Rs 23.403 million allocated under PSDP for enhancement of

Training capabilities of Construction Machinery Training Capabilities (Phase-IV) at Islamabad has been released.

He said out of Rs 34. 748 million allocated for construction of complex for NH&MP at Rahim Yar Khan, 28.235 million has been released.

The Rs 4.916 million allocated for NTRC Operational Research Wing

has also been released.