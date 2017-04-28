Rs 500 mln PM Package to turn Hyderabad into a modern city: Zubair

KARACHI, Apr. 28 (APP): The Rs 500 million development package announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for Hyderabad will be catalyst in modernization of the second largest city of Sindh, said Governor Muhammad Zubair here on Friday.

Talking to the Mayor Hyderabad, Tayyab Hashmi and Deputy Mayor Sohail Mashadi in a meeting held at Governor House, he said federal government strongly believed in across the board development and follows an unequivocal economic agenda for all parts of the country.

He regretted that lack of master plan had added to the miseries of the citizens in Hyderabad, an ever expanding city that also is the second largest urban centre of Sindh.

“The PM package is thus to be mainly focused on improving civic facilities and providing updated infrastructure to the inhabitants of Hyderabad,” said the Sindh Governor.

He reiterated that federal government is committed to play its due role in restoring the glory of the historical city of Sindh.

Responding to the suggestions forwarded by Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad, the Governor said agreed that optimum attention was needed to be paid towards basic civic facilities alongwith mega projects as Metro Bus Service and a fully functional airport.

Sindh Governor assured that schemes suggested by Mayor Hyderabad will also be incorporated into the PM package for the city.

Senator Rahila Magsi and principal secretary Muhammad Swaleh Farooqui were also present on the occasion.