Rs 478.79 mln released for industries, production Division

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): The federal government has released
Rs 478.79 million out of total allocation of Rs 1.029 billion for
Industries and Production Division under Public Sector Development
Programme (PSDP), 2016-17.
According to data provided by Planning Commission, by April
22, 2017 an amount of Rs 135.7 million has been released for the
development projects of Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development
Company.
Similarly for the establishment of CFC for Silk Cluster at
Mingora, Swat, an amount of Rs 4.65 million out of total allocation
of Rs 50.9 million for the year 2016-17 has been released.
An amount of Rs 118.53 million has also been released for the
establishment of Bostan Industrial Estate Phase-I, Balochistan out
of total allocation of Rs 261.9 million while Rs 17.15 million have
been released for establishment of Gems and Jewelry Development
Company, Azad Jammu Kashmir.
Likewise, Rs 17.75 million have been released for the
establishment of infrastructure in Quetta Industrial and Trade
Estate (Phase-II) whereas Rs 56 million have been released for
Hyderabad Engineering Support Center.
It is pertinent to mention here that the government has so far
released about Rs 549.979 billion for various ongoing and new
projects of all the ministries and divisions under PSDP 2016-17 out
of its total Rs 800 billion allocations.
The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a
proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are
released as per given mechanism.
