Rs 35 mln released for construction of Khazana Dam, Balochistan, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):A sum of Rs 35 million has already been released earlier this year to provincial irrigation department for constructing Khazana Dam, Zimri , District Musakhel, Balochistan, said Advisor to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan.

Answering the questions of Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel in Senate, he said that the PC-1 of Rs 300 million has also been prepared and Rs 276 million has too been approved for constructing the dam.

He said a sum of 300 million had also been allocated for Khazana Dam, Zimri,

District Musakhel in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18. While

an amount of Rs. 50.00 million had also been reserved to construct Khazana Dam,

Zimri, District Musakhel.

However, the Planning, Development & Reform Division reduced allocation by 30% in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Office approval dated 25-4-2018, said the advisor.

Senator Musakhel Khan alleged that the site of dam has been shifted after taking Rs 20 million bribery. Babar Awan asked him to name the official taking bribe so that he could be penalized and

punished.