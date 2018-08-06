Rs. 35 billions money laundering case: SC seeks report on harassment of witnesses

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP):The Supreme Court on Monday directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi to submit report regarding harassment of witnesses in alleged Rs 35 billion money laundering case, within two days.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the suo moto case regarding money laundering through fake bank accounts.

During the course of proceedings, Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon while submitting investigation report regarding money laundering said more than 10 political personalities were allegedly involved in fictitious transactions through fake accounts. Two of the primary accused were former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, who were summoned on more than one occasion but failed to appear before the investigation team, he said. The DG FIA also informed the bench that the amount laundered could exceeded from Rs 35 billion as 10,000 dubious transactions were discovered during investigations.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar suggested to go for the same Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that was formed in ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s case. He directed the authorities to provide complete information about the bank accounts’ owners.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel Aitzaz Ahsan raised objections on formation of JIT as it was constituted in Nawaz Sharif case.

The CJP also hinted at forming a special court to hear and sought result within a month or to hear supreme court itself.

Farook H Naik, counsel for Zardari lamented that the FIA had declared his client as absconder despite the apex court orders that FIA would halt probe against Zardari and Talpur in the case until the elections and termed it pre poll rigging.

Subsequently, while seeking report from IGP Sindh regarding harassment of witnesses, the apex court adjourned further hearing of the case till next Monday. However the CJ remarked that the court would decide on next hearing whether a JIT just like constituted in Nawaz case should be constituted or not.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, sister Faryal Talpur, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza are among those being investigated by a seven-member JIT led by FIA Additional Director General Najaf Mirza for allegedly facilitating 29 ‘fake’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited.