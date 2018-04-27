Rs 316080 million allocated for Communications Division

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):The Federal Government has allocated Rs 316080.848 million for 132 development projects of Communications

Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2018-19.

According to the budgetary document released on Friday, the government has specified a total of

Rs 14480.848 million for 11 schemes of Ministry of Communications, out of which Rs 8997.204 million

have been allocated for seven ongoing schemes while Rs 5483.644 million have been earmarked three

new schemes.

Rs 301600 million have been allocated for National Highway Authority’s 131 development projects,

out of which Rs 23675 million have been earmarked for 43 ongoing schemes while Rs 65125 million

have been allocated for NHA’s 79 new schemes.

Out of the ministry’s ongoing schemes Rs 8792.570 million have been earmarked for construction

of Greenline bus rapid transit system in Karachi.

Among the new projects Rs 5000 million have been earmarked for projects under Karachi Package.

Out of NHA’s development projects, highest amount of Rs 25000 million has been set aside for

construction of Hakla-D I Khan Motorway forming part of the CPEC.

Rs 228800 million have been earmarked for construction of Thakot-Havelian section of China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) while Rs 10000 million have been allocated for construction of Faisalabad-

Khanewal Expressway (M-4). Rs 4000 million have been allocated for CAREC corridor development

investment tranche-I projects ADB. Rs 4000 million have been allocated for construction of six-lane

highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore Ring Road.

Rs 7000 million have been allocated for daulization and improvement of existing N-50 section from

Yarik-Sagu-Zhob including Zhob bypass. Moreover Rs 5000 million have been kept for Sukkur-Hyderabad

motorway while Rs 45000 million for Lahore-Multan Motorway.Rs 30817 million have been set aside for

Sukkur-Multan Motorway construction,while Rs 2500 million have been allocated for Bella-Awaran-Hoshab

Road.

Similarly, Rs 5000 million have been earmarked for construction of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway,while Rs5000

million have also been allocated for dualization of Rawalpindi-Kahuta road.