Rs. 30425 million allocated for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission in PSDP 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):The government has allocated an amount of Rs. 30424 million for 34 new and one ongoing project of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for fiscal year 2018-19 in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) issued here on Friday.

The budgetary allocation included Rs.3110 million for eight new schemes and Rs. 27314.54 million for 26 on-going schemes.

The major new schemes included Pakistan Research Reactor-3 (10MWth upgradeable to 20 MWth) with the allocation of Rs. 700 million followed by Pre-project Studies and Development for Nuclear Power Projects with the funding of Rs. 650 million.

The other two projects are Up-gradation of KIRAN, Karachi and ISL Mining Project kaleri with the reserved amount of Rs 500 million each.

Rs. 300 million each has been earmarked for two projects of Acquisition of Land for NPP Project Site Rangpur and Up-gradation of Diagnostic and Therapeutic Facilities at BINO, Bhawalpur.

The major on-going schemes included Karachi Coastal Power Project (Unit 1&2) allocating an amount of Rs. 20000 million, while Rs. 1485.24 million has been earmarked for Up-gradation of Up-gradation of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital-NORI(AECH-NORI).

While Rs. 755.327 million and Rs. 718.880 million respectively are allocated for two projects of Gilgit Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiology (GINOR) and Gujarwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine &Radiology (GINUM), Phase-II.

The budget document further elaborated that Rs. 600 million has been reserved for Fuel Fabrication Plant (FFP) (Mianwali) whereas Rs. 412.68 million are reserved for Detailed Exploration of Uranium Resources in Bannu, Basin and Kohat Plateau (Phase-III).

All the projects are funded by the indigenous resources of the government and not a single penny is taken as foreign grant, revealed the budgetary document.