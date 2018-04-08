Over Rs 295 mln released for Revenue Division projects

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP):The federal government has so far released Rs 295.239 million for various ongoing and new projects of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2017-18).

The government had earmarked Rs 790.100 million in the PSDP for the Revenue Division projects, with foreign exchange component of Rs 105 million, officials sources said.

The government released an amount of Rs 96.2 million for the establishment of Inland Revenue offices across the country, for which Rs 148 million was earmarked in the PSDP for the current fiscal year.

An amount of Rs100.994 million has been released for development of Integrated Transit Trade Management (ITTMS) under ADB Regional Improving Border Service Project. The total cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 31,626 million, which is being developed to modernize facilities at border crossings at Torkham, Chaman and Wagah.

The government has earmarked Rs 255.375 million for the project this year with foreign exchange component of Rs100 million.

The government also released Rs 30 million for the construction of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad out of its total allocations of Rs 94 million during the current PSDP. An amount of Rs 32.5 million has been released for Security Improvement in Karachi Port and Port Qasim for installation of three fixed and one mobile scanner with JICA assistance.