Rs 2,829 mln released for petroleum sector under PSDP till date

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): The government has released over Rs

2,829 million for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources under the

Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) till date against the total

allocation of Rs 4251 million for the fiscal year 2016-17.

According to official data, Rs 415.8 million have been released for

acquisition of four drilling rigs with accessories for the Geological Survey of Pakistan.

While, funds amounting to Rs 131.6 million have been provided for

appraisal of newly discovered coal resources of Badin Coal Field and its

adjoining areas of Southern Sindh.

Moreover, Rs 20 million have been released to explore and evaluate

metallic minerals in Bela and Uthal areas, district Lasbella of Balochistan.

The government provided Rs 11.3 million for exploration of tertiary

coal in the Central Salt Range, Punjab, besides releasing over Rs 2,059 million funds for supply of gas to various villages and localities.

An amount of Rs 332.2 million have been given for provision of sui gas

to three localities of District Mansehra, Rs 656.7 million for various villages of district Thatta and Sajawal, Rs 170.6 million for various villages of district Sheikhupura, Rs 532.7 million villages of Hafizabad, Rs 369 for District Okara villages, Rs 163.8 million for district Mardan and Rs 25.6 million for villages of district Attock.

Whereas, no funds could be released against Rs 1,413 million

allocation made for provision of gas to various localities of districts Sargodha, Sialkot and Kahuta.