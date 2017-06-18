ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): The government has released over Rs
2,829 million for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources
under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) till date
against the total allocation of Rs 4251 million for the fiscal year
2016-17.
According to official data, Rs 415.8 million have been
released for acquisition of four drilling rigs with accessories for
the Geological Survey of Pakistan.
While, funds amounting to Rs 131.6 million have been provided
for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources of Badin Coal Field
and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh.
Moreover, Rs 20 million have been released to explore and
evaluate metallic minerals in Bela and Uthal areas, district
Lasbella of Balochistan.
The government provided Rs 11.3 million for exploration of
tertiary coal in the Central Salt Range, Punjab, besides releasing
over Rs 2,059 million funds for supply of gas to various villages
and localities.
An amount of Rs 332.2 million have been given for provision of
sui gas to three localities of District Mansehra, Rs 656.7 million
for various villages of district Thatta and Sajawal, Rs 170.6
million for various villages of district Sheikhupura, Rs 532.7
million villages of Hafizabad, Rs 369 for District Okara villages,
Rs 163.8 million for district Mardan and Rs 25.6 million for
villages of district Attock.
Whereas, no funds could be released against Rs 1,413 million
allocation made for provision of gas to various localities of
districts Sargodha, Sialkot and Kahuta.
Rs 2,829 mln released for petroleum sector development
ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): The government has released over Rs