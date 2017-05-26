Rs 2737.27 mln set aside for Industries, production division

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Government has set aside Rs 2737.27

million for 13 ongoing and news development projects of Industries

and Production Division under Public Sector Development Programme

(PSDP), 2017-18.

According to the PSDP documents released here Friday, Rs 211.736 million would be spent on the establishment of Bostan Industrial Estate (Phase-1) Balochistan, while Rs 122.625 million have been earmarked for establishment of infrastructure in Quetta industrial and Trading Estate (Phase II).

For the project establishment of Peshawar Light Engineering

Center (PLEC), an amount of Rs 97.115 million have been allocated while for Water Supply Scheme for Hub Industrial Trading Estate Phase II (Extension) an amount of Rs 111.855 million has been earmarked.

Likewise, among new schemes, Rs 321.5 million have been

earmarked for the project of Fruits, Vegetables and Condiments

Processing Center, District Nausheroferoze whereas Rs 1116.961

million have been allocated for the projects Infrastructure

Development of Export processing zone at Gawadar (CPEC).

A sum of Rs 250.00 million have been allocated for National

Business Development programme for SME’s all over Pakistan whereas

Rs 287.770 million have been allocated for Product Development

Center for composites based sports goods, Sialkot.