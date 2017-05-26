ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Government has set aside Rs 2737.27
million for 13 ongoing and news development projects of Industries
and Production Division under Public Sector Development Programme
(PSDP), 2017-18.
According to the PSDP documents released here Friday, Rs 211.736 million would be spent on the establishment of Bostan Industrial Estate (Phase-1) Balochistan, while Rs 122.625 million have been earmarked for establishment of infrastructure in Quetta industrial and Trading Estate (Phase II).
For the project establishment of Peshawar Light Engineering
Center (PLEC), an amount of Rs 97.115 million have been allocated while for Water Supply Scheme for Hub Industrial Trading Estate Phase II (Extension) an amount of Rs 111.855 million has been earmarked.
Likewise, among new schemes, Rs 321.5 million have been
earmarked for the project of Fruits, Vegetables and Condiments
Processing Center, District Nausheroferoze whereas Rs 1116.961
million have been allocated for the projects Infrastructure
Development of Export processing zone at Gawadar (CPEC).
A sum of Rs 250.00 million have been allocated for National
Business Development programme for SME’s all over Pakistan whereas
Rs 287.770 million have been allocated for Product Development
Center for composites based sports goods, Sialkot.
Rs 2737.27 mln set aside for Industries, production division
ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Government has set aside Rs 2737.27